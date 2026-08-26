Carter Jensen And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 26

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .301 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 58 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles (5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

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