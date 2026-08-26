Carter Jensen And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 26
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jensen has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .301 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 58 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Miles (5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.