Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 25

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .301 OBP and .402 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 57 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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