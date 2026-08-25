Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 25
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jensen has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .301 OBP and .402 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 57 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.
Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.