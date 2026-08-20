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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Athletics On Aug. 20

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will face the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .221 BA, .303 OBP and .401 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 56 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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