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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Athletics On Aug. 19

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .220 BA, .301 OBP and .402 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 56 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (5-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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