Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 18

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .401 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 55 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 7.27 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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