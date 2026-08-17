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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Athletics On Aug. 17

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .298 OBP and .401 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Mason Barnett gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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