Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Astros On June 14

Jensen is hitting for a .220 BA, .289 OBP and .393 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 29 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.