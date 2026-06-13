Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Astros On June 13

Jensen is hitting for a .215 BA, .287 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 28 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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