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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Astros On June 13

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .215 BA, .287 OBP and .383 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 28 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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