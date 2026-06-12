Carter Jensen And Royals Play Astros On June 12

Jensen is hitting for a .215 BA, .284 OBP and .385 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 27 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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