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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Angels On Aug. 16

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Jensen has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .403 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.71 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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