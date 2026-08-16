Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Angels On Aug. 16

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .403 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.71 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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