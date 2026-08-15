Carter Jensen And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 15
Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Jensen has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .298 OBP and .404 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 54 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.00 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.