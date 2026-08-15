Carter Jensen And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 15

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .298 OBP and .404 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 54 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.00 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.