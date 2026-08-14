Carter Jensen And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 14

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .299 OBP and .408 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 53 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.

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