Carter Jensen And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 14
Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Jensen has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .299 OBP and .408 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 53 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.