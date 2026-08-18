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Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants

Carson Whisenhunt

San Francisco Giants • #88 SP

Carson Whisenhunt And Giants Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 18

Carson Whisenhunt will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Whisenhunt has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Whisenhunt is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carson Whisenhunt

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