Carson Whisenhunt And Giants Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 18

Whisenhunt is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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