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Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants

Carson Whisenhunt

San Francisco Giants • #88 SP

Carson Whisenhunt And Giants Face Astros On Aug. 12

Carson Whisenhunt will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Whisenhunt is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carson Whisenhunt

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