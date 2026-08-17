Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Tigers On Aug. 17

Mlodzinski is 6-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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