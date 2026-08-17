Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Tigers On Aug. 17
Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -170 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mlodzinski is 6-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.