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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Reds On May 2

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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