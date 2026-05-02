Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Reds On May 2

Mlodzinski is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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