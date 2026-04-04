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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Orioles On April 4

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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