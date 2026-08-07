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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 7

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has +128 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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