Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 7

Mlodzinski is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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