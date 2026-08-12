Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Marlins On Aug. 12

Mlodzinski is 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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