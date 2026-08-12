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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Face Marlins On Aug. 12

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has -115 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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