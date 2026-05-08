Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 8

Mlodzinski is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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