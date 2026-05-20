Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Cardinals On May 20

Mlodzinski is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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