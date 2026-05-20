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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Cardinals On May 20

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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