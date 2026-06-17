Carlos Rodon And Yankees Play White Sox On June 17

Rodon is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 10 when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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