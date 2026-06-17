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Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon

New York Yankees • #55 SP

Carlos Rodon And Yankees Play White Sox On June 17

Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rodon has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodon is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 10 when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Rodon

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