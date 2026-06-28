Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 28
Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Rodon has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodon is 4-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.