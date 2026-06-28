Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 28

Rodon is 4-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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