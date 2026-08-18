Carlos Rodon And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 18

Rodon is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 28 when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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