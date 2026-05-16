Carlos Rodon And Yankees Face Mets On May 16

Rodon is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.