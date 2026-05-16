FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon

New York Yankees • #55 SP

Carlos Rodon And Yankees Face Mets On May 16

Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rodon has -172 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodon is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Rodon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News