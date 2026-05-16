Carlos Rodon And Yankees Face Mets On May 16
Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rodon has -172 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodon is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.