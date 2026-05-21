Carlos Rodon And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 21

Rodon is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.