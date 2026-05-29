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Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon

New York Yankees • #55 SP

Carlos Rodon And Yankees Play Athletics On May 29

Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodon has +124 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodon is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday, May 21 when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Rodon

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