Carlos Rodon And Yankees Play Athletics On May 29

Rodon is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday, May 21 when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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