Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Face Royals On May 20

Narvaez is hitting for a .217 BA, .287 OBP and .337 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 11 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.