Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Face Royals On May 20
Carlos Narvaez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Narvaez is hitting for a .217 BA, .287 OBP and .337 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 11 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.
Michael Wacha (4-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.