Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 7
Carlos Narvaez and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Narvaez is hitting for a .213 BA, .272 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored nine runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.
The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.