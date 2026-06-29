Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On June 29

Narvaez is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .289 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 15 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-6) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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