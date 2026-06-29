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Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox

Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox • #75 C

Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On June 29

Carlos Narvaez and the Boston Red Sox will face the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Narvaez is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .289 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 15 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-6) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Narvaez

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