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Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox

Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox • #75 C

Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Carlos Narvaez and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Narvaez is hitting for a .273 BA, .304 OBP and .273 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Narvaez

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