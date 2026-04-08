Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8
Carlos Narvaez and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Narvaez is hitting for a .273 BA, .304 OBP and .273 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.