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Carlos Cortes
Oakland Athletics

Carlos Cortes

Oakland Athletics • #26 CF

Carlos Cortes And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 19

Carlos Cortes and his Athletics will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cortes has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cortes is hitting for a .259 BA, .335 OBP and .410 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 24 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Cortes

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