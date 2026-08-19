Carlos Cortes And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 19

Cortes is hitting for a .259 BA, .335 OBP and .410 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 24 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

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