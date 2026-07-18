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Carlos Cortes
Oakland Athletics

Carlos Cortes

Oakland Athletics • #26 CF

Carlos Cortes And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Carlos Cortes and his Athletics will face the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Cortes has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Cortes is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .428 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 20 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Cortes

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