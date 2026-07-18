Carlos Cortes And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Cortes is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .428 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 20 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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