Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 3

Correa is hitting for a .296 BA, .379 OBP and .443 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 22 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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