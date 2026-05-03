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Carlos Correa
Houston Astros

Carlos Correa

Houston Astros • #1 SS

Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 3

Carlos Correa and his Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Correa has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Correa is hitting for a .296 BA, .379 OBP and .443 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 22 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Correa

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