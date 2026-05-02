Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 2

Correa is hitting for a .288 BA, .370 OBP and .441 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 21 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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