Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On May 1

Correa is hitting for a .274 BA, .361 OBP and .396 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 20 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Jake Bennett will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.