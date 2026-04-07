Cam Smith And Astros Take On Rockies On April 7

Smith is hitting for a .297 BA, .422 OBP and .595 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Smith has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

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