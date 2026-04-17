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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Royals On April 17

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -158 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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