Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Royals On April 17

Schlittler is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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