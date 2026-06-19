Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Reds On June 19

Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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