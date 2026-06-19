Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Reds On June 19
Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -138 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.