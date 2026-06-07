FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 7

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News