Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 7

Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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