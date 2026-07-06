Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Rays On July 6

Schlittler is 8-5 with a 2.08 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.