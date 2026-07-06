Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Rays On July 6
Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, July 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Schlittler is 8-5 with a 2.08 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.