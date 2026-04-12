Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Rays On April 12

Schlittler is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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