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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Rays On April 12

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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