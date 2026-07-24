Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Phillies On July 24

Schlittler is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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