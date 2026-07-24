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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Phillies On July 24

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +116 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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