Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 4

Schlittler is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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