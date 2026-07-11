Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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