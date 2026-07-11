FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News