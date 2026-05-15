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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Mets On May 15

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +124 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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