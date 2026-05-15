Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Mets On May 15

Schlittler is 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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