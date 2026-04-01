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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Mariners On April 1

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -146 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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