Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Mariners On April 1

Schlittler is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.