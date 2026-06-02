Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Guardians On June 2

Schlittler is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.