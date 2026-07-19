Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 19

Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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