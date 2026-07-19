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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 19

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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