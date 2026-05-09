Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 9

Schlittler is 5-1 with a 1.52 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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