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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 9

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 5-1 with a 1.52 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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